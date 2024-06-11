VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 500 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCMB. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 133,963 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCMB opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

