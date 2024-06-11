VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 90 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $975.14 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,032.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,027.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.