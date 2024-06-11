VitalStone Financial LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

