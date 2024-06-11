VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ITB opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

