VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 369,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,465,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

