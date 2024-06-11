VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 788 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $494.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

