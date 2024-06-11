Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 29.8% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $121.05 million and $7.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00006408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,181.91 or 0.99925889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004454 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00088587 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.4479497 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $10,069,592.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

