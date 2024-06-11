Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Shares Down 0.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €97.70 ($105.05) and last traded at €99.60 ($107.10). 76,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.78 ($107.29).

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.