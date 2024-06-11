Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $267,681.36 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.85.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
