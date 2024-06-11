Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $267,681.36 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 1,410,243 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

