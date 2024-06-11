Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 737,094 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,094 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 13.08% of XPEL worth $194,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 170,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.