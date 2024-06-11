Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $84,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

