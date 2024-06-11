Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 25,324 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.96% of SiTime worth $108,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 162.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.30. 177,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.83. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 1,333 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $169,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $138,051.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $169,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,652. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

