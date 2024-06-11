Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.17. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWMN. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,437.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,199 shares of company stock worth $6,152,747 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

