Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,417 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.42% of Janus International Group worth $46,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,103,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 688,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 549,515 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 38,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

