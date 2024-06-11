Wasatch Advisors LP Has $54.80 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,389 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of AXIS Capital worth $54,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AXS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 6,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

