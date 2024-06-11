Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $16.20 Million Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CTS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock worth $3,248,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

