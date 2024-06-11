Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 46,484 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.90% of The Pennant Group worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,011. The stock has a market cap of $676.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

