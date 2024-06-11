Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.38% of Kornit Digital worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 971.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 794,492 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 178,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 125,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

KRNT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,849. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.