Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 122,560 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,560 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 4.67% of Five9 worth $267,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,183 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Five9 by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 0.2 %

FIVN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,366. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Five9

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,585,729 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.