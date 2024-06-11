Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 136,113 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,113 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet worth $240,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3,434.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 219,913 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $2,100,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 617,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,902. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 721.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

