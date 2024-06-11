Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 315,252 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,252 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.49% of CyberArk Software worth $403,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR traded up $12.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.46. The company had a trading volume of 978,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,115. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.