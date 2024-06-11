Wasatch Advisors LP Takes $42.17 Million Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,558,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 31,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

