Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,634,997 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR remained flat at $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 829,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

