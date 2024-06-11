Washington Trust Bank Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.53. The company had a trading volume of 881,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,416. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $331.87 and a fifty-two week high of $486.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

