Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,494,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $849.31. 1,508,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,493. The firm has a market cap of $376.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $516.00 and a 52 week high of $850.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

