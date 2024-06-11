Washington Trust Bank Has $524,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.95. 679,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $365.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

