Washington Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

