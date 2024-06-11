Washington Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $209.80. 2,672,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

