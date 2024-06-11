Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

