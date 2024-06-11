Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $31,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,070,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $464.50. 130,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,544. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $491.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

