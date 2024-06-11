Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $58.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of HALO opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

