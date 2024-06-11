WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.30 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $386.72 million and $7.30 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001589 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,760,692 coins and its circulating supply is 362,355,220 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,718,283.7688282 with 362,306,027.9298481 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.10088516 USD and is down -12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,812,619.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

