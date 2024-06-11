Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is Dean Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 990,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.