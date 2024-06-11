Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.08.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

