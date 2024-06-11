Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

WDC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,512. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.45. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

