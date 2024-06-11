Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.63. 15,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

