Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,228,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Globalstar comprises 0.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,085. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.83. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

