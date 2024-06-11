Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 263,257 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,257 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe comprises about 4.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 5.50% of Ferroglobe worth $67,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $7,228,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 247,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 363,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.89. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

