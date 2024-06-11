Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Takes $20.68 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,388,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,683,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 778,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,741. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.