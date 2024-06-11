World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $171.95 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $171.95 million and $1.48 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00047051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

