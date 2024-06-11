Wormhole (W) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158.74 Million

Wormhole (W) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Wormhole has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $158.74 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

