X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.47

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 66769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 129,301 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

