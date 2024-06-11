XPO’s (XPO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.95.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Trading Down 2.1 %

XPO stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.