XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) PT Raised to GBX 315

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.32). 231,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.09. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £537.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,721.43 and a beta of 0.49.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

