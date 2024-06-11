XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $999,416.38

XYO (XYO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $92.72 million and approximately $999,416.38 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,216.70 or 0.99962217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00088680 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00710692 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,051,206.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.