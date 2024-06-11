ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 16.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 7,372,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,706,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,277 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.