10,292 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 1,168,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,106. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

