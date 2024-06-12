11,085 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,085 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,269,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2,382.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 323,434 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 1,035,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,255. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

