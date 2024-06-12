1,150 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $355,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.69. 2,719,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,863. The stock has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.14 and a 200-day moving average of $543.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

