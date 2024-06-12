11,536 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.07. 774,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,080. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.